Manav Kaul got displaced from ‘troubled’ Kashmir, survived in Mumbai chawl on Rs 30 per day

Last year, Manav Kaul starred in projects set in Kashmir, from Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s supernatural horror thriller Baramulla to Mahesh Mathai’s SonyLIV sports drama Real Kashmir Football Club. But he maintains he doesn’t feel that connection with Kashmir that often, despite being born in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Baramulla back in 1976.

Manav on displacement from Kashmir

“We came back to Hoshangabad because my mother is from Hoshangabad. My grandmother’s health had deteriorated badly,” Manav recalled on a recent podcast. Manav was in Class 5 when he moved with his family to Madhya Pradesh. Little did he know that he would never go back ‘home’.

“My father was still working there, so he told us to stay back because something seemed wrong. Then by the time things got worse, we had already stayed on, joined school, and kept saying, ‘Let’s wait another year.’ Eventually, my father had to come too,” Manav told Sangmitra Hitaishi, recalling how the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Exodus led to his family’s gradual displacement.