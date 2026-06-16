Man forces his way into Arbaaz Khan’s car at Kolkata event, video goes viral

Arbaaz Khan was caught in an unsettling security incident during an event in Kolkata after an unidentified man allegedly forced his way into the actor’s car. The incident, which took place as Arbaaz was leaving an event in the city, was captured on video and has since sparked concern online over security arrangements and personal safety.

Several clips circulating on social media show Arbaaz making his way towards his car while surrounded by security personnel. Moments later, a man is seen being removed from the vehicle after allegedly forcing his way inside, catching both the actor’s team and event organisers off guard.

Some unknown man forcefully sat inside Arbaaz Khan’s car in Kolkata

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Security team intervenes after breach

According to reports, security personnel reacted immediately after noticing the intrusion and quickly brought the situation under control. A video shared on Reddit shows the man being pulled out of the car and restrained by members of the security team as confusion unfolded around the venue.

The sudden commotion drew the attention of attendees, with onlookers gathering around the scene. Arbaaz Khan appeared visibly startled by the unexpected incident.

The video soon gained traction online, prompting strong reactions from social media users. Many described the incident as “scary” and questioned how such a lapse in security could have occurred at a public event. Others stressed the importance of respecting personal boundaries and consent.

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Sshura Khan’s witty response to a troll grabs attention

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, recently made headlines for a completely different reason. During an online Q&A session, Sshura won praise from social media users after responding to a troll who appeared to mock her marriage to the actor because of their age difference.

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The user asked Sshura, “R u happy with old man,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Rather than reacting negatively, Sshura responded with humour and confidence, writing, “Are you for real? He’s not an old man, he’s a limited-edition vintage model.”

Her sharp comeback quickly caught the attention of fans, with many applauding the way she handled the remark.

When Arbaaz Khan spoke about their age difference

The discussion around Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s relationship is not new. In an interview with SCREEN two years ago, Arbaaz addressed the age difference between them and explained that both were clear about their expectations before deciding to marry.

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He said, “Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry.”

The actor said neither he nor Sshura had entered the relationship without understanding the public scrutiny that could come with it.

“It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where she worked as a makeup artist for the film’s lead star, Raveena Tandon. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in 2025.

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Before marrying Sshura, Arbaaz was married to actor Malaika Arora for nearly two decades. The former couple ended their marriage in 2017 and are now co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.