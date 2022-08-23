Man enters Raju Srivastava’s hospital room to click a selfie with the comedian: reports

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who is fighting for his life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, suffered a breach of privacy recently. Reports are coming in that an unidentified person entered the ailing comedian’s hospital room to click a selfie with him.
A DNA reports suggests that after this person entered in Raju’s room to click selfies, he was detained by hospital staff and questioned. However, the comedian’s family is worried about his security, and now the AIIMS has deployed security guards outside the comedian’s room. The comedian is stable, but still unconscious. The comedian’s representative had informed indianexpress.com earlier, “Raju ji is stable, but unconscious. His brain has stopped functioning.”
Srivastava’s daughter, Antara, in a chat with indianexpress.com, had informed that her father is getting treated and they are waiting to see a change in his condition. She had said, “The doctors are treating him, we are waiting to hear updates from them.”
Today’s update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏
— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022
On Sunday, the comedian’s friend and actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to give a health update on Srivastava. He had written, “Today’s update on Raju according to his family members…his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev.”
View this post on Instagram
Raju’s brother, Deepu Srivastava on Friday, had shared a video message to give an update on his elder brother’s health. He had said, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”
Raju’s family had also shared an update on his social media platforms where they had informed that the comedian is critical, they also requested his fans to not pay attention to rumours surrounding his health.
Raju rose to fame after he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and more.
