Man arrested for abusive comments on Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram video

Sonakshi Sinha had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch on August 7, an official said. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

A 26-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has been arrested for posting abusive and obscene comments on Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram account, an official said on Friday.

The actor had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch on August 7, he said. Sinha had recently made a video about women safety and cyber bullying and harassment, and posted it on Instagram.

An unidentified person posted abusive and obscene comments about women on the video and used indecent language about some Bollywood personalities, the official said.

The Cyber police station registered an offence under sections 294 (obscene acts/words in public) and 354 (D) (stalking) of IPC and also under the Information Technology Act.

The Cyber Police then tracked down Shashikant Gulab Jadhav, resident of Aurangabad’s Tulji Nagar, who had allegedly posted the comment, through the IP address as well as clues derived from his social media accounts.

Jadhav, who works as a hotel manager, was produced before a court here on Friday. The court sent him in judicial custody, the official said, adding that probe was on.

