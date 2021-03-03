Man arrested after he blocks Ajay Devgn’s car, demands actor speaks on farmers’ protest

A person tried stopping actor Ajay Devgan's car over his tweet regarding farmers' protest, in Goregaon, Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blocking actor Ajay Devgn’s car outside Film City in Goregaon, ANI reported. The man demanded to know why the latter had not spoken out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri marketing laws, Mumbai police said.

Rajdeep Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb, is a driver hailing from Punjab, one of the states from which a large number of farmers have gathered near Delhi for the protests, said an official.

Maharashtra: A person has been arrested for stopping actor Ajay Devgan’s car over his tweet regarding farmers’ protest, in Goregaon area of Mumbai today morning, say police pic.twitter.com/QG9Nc3CxF6 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

“The incident took place around 10:30am. Singh stopped Devgn’s car and demanded to know why the actor had not spoken in support of the protesting farmers. A complaint was lodged by Devgn’s bodyguard Pradeep Indrasen Gautam after which Singh was arrested,” the Dindoshi police station official said.

Also read | Farmers halt shooting of Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Lucky Jerry in Punjab

Singh was charged under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said Senior Inspector Dharmendra Kamble of Dindoshi police station. “He is against Punjab”, said the 28-year-old man who tried stopping Ajay Devgn’s car near FilmCity in Mumbai, on Tuesday. He urged the actor to support the ongoing farmers’ protest.