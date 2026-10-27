The man who almost killed Amitabh Bachchan: Puneet Issar says Coolie mishap ruined career

Actor Puneet Issar is best known for his mythological role as Duryodhan in the Mahabharata. Long before he played that role, he was working in Hindi cinema and had a rich body of work in the medium. However, an accident involving Amitabh Bachchan changed his career trajectory. In 1982, while shooting Coolie, Puneet and Amitabh were filming a fight sequence when a mistimed punch proved fatal for Big B. In a recent conversation with Amit Bhatia, Puneet Issar recalled the aftermath of the accident and how Mahabharata revived his career.

Puneet Issar on struggling to get work after accident with Big B

Revisiting the incident that happened with Amitabh Bachchan, Puneet Issar shared, “I am a firm believer that whatever happens, happens for the good. Unfortunately, that incident happened. I didn’t get work for six years after that, but I became world famous. People started knowing me as the man who almost killed Amitabh Bachchan. It was just an accident. I never did it intentionally. Amitji is a megastar and I am his huge fan. After that, those six years were a tough period. I didn’t get the kind of roles I wanted, and I was dropped out of some films, but I don’t blame anybody. That was my destiny; it made me stronger.”