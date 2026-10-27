The man who almost killed Amitabh Bachchan: Puneet Issar says Coolie mishap ruined career

In a recent interview, actor Puneet Issar revisited the ordeal he faced following a near fatal punch to Amitabh Bachchan while shooting for Coolie.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 27, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Puneet Issar on punching Amitabh BachchanPuneet Issar on punching Amitabh Bachchan during Coolie (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
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Actor Puneet Issar is best known for his mythological role as Duryodhan in the Mahabharata. Long before he played that role, he was working in Hindi cinema and had a rich body of work in the medium. However, an accident involving Amitabh Bachchan changed his career trajectory. In 1982, while shooting Coolie, Puneet and Amitabh were filming a fight sequence when a mistimed punch proved fatal for Big B. In a recent conversation with Amit Bhatia, Puneet Issar recalled the aftermath of the accident and how Mahabharata revived his career.

Puneet Issar on struggling to get work after accident with Big B

Revisiting the incident that happened with Amitabh Bachchan, Puneet Issar shared, “I am a firm believer that whatever happens, happens for the good. Unfortunately, that incident happened. I didn’t get work for six years after that, but I became world famous. People started knowing me as the man who almost killed Amitabh Bachchan. It was just an accident. I never did it intentionally. Amitji is a megastar and I am his huge fan. After that, those six years were a tough period. I didn’t get the kind of roles I wanted, and I was dropped out of some films, but I don’t blame anybody. That was my destiny; it made me stronger.”

Also Read: When Amitabh Bachchan recalled his near-fatal Coolie accident: ‘It was a very frightening time…’

 

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Puneet, who later became famous for the role of Duryodhan in Mahabharata, shared, “I got Mahabharata; I became known as dusht Duryodhan. And I wanted to play that character. BR Chopra sahab wanted me to play Bheem. He and his colleague were shocked to find out when I said I wanted to audition for the role of Duryodhan. But I insisted that I wanted to play Duryodhan. People related to that character so much.”

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Amitabh Bachchan-Puneet Issar accident

In 1982, during the shooting of Coolie, megastar Amitabh Bachchan got seriously injured during a fighting sequence. The injury was so severe that he was declared clinically dead. During their shoot in Bengaluru, Puneet Issar and Amitabh Bachchan had a fight scene while filming. Puneet unfortunately mistimed his punch, and that left Big B with a near-fatal injury. The megastar was soon rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead for a few minutes while on a ventilator. Big B underwent a few surgeries and was critical for a couple of months.

Also Read | Puneet Issar, whose accidental punch left Amitabh Bachchan in a life-threatening condition, says he lost all his films after the incident: ‘People were scared’

In April, Puneet Issar spoke to Digital Commentary about the incident and said, “People were quite scared of me after that incident. They said he is an 8th-degree black belt holder. People created theories and assumptions. They said, ‘Agar itna halka punch bruised Amitabh Bachchan so badly, then… what if he uses all his potential. Irrespective of the phase, people learn a lot. I learnt to be patient and humble. One second changed my life from a 21-year-old who was signed as the main villain against Amitabh Bachchan, with 10 films in his kitty, to someone who suddenly lost all his films. People suddenly forgot that I was a Gold Medalist from the actor’s studio and a trained artist. I was a professor of language and diction. All this vanished; I suddenly became a ‘fighter’. From then on, I only received such roles, and to make ends meet, I had to take them up. I was married after all.”

Recalling the incident, Amitabh Bachchan had also once written in his blog, “I went into almost a haze and a coma-like situation. Within five days of coming into Breach Candy, I had another surgery and didn’t come out of that one for a very, very long time, and I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes. Then Dr Wadia, who looked after me and is an absolute life-saver, just said, ‘I’m going to take a last chance,’ and he started pumping adrenaline injections into me one after another- almost 40 ampules of it- with the hope that something would happen, and then I got revived.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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