‘Western format’: Mamta Kulkarni breaks silence on Mahira Sharma’s Ranaji 2.0

Actor Mamta Kulkarni’s hit 1995 track “Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna” from Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun has been recreated as “Ranaji 2.0”. The new version features Mahira Sharma and has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. In a recent interview, Mamta reacted to the latest song and reflected on filming for her own popular track back in the 90s.

Speaking to Variety India, Mamta said, “She (Mahira Sharma) has done a good job. The point is that you’re watching a song that was originally in ghaghra choli and Indian dance moves, now made in a western format and in a western outfit. So, it stands out. But the earlier song is etched in people’s minds, so it immediately comes to your mind.”

The former actor recalled shooting the original dance number, and the preparation that went behind it in the 90s. “Chinni Prakash masterji was the choreographer of ‘Mujhko Ranaji.’ The rehearsals were scheduled for two to three days. But I got the steps right on the first day itself. When I arrived on the set, the steps were changed. I asked him why he had changed the steps. I wondered what the point of the rehearsals was, but Chinni Prakash masterji was very good, and we wrapped up the song on time,” she shared.

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Mamta Kulkarni also revisited the memorable music legacy of Karan Arjun, crediting director Rakesh Roshan for pulling it off. “The ‘Jai Maa Kaali’ song was difficult to shoot as there were many dancers in it. I give credit to Rakeshji for completing such a complicated film with so many artists. ‘Karan Arjun’ became a superhit. Whether it was ‘Jai Maa Kaali,’ ‘Bhangda Paa Le’ or ‘Ek Munda Meri Umr Da,’ people loved all the songs,” she said.

Mamta stepped away from the film industry in the early 2000s at the peak of her career, with her last project Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum in 2002. Reflecting on a possible return to acting, Mamta said, “I’ve been receiving acting offers. If I get a script I’m truly excited about, I’m ready to take it on. Of course, I won’t be able to do a song like ‘Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna’ today with these lyrics. I’m spiritually conscious and awakened now. So, some songs don’t work for me. I have to be more conscious of the lyrics than the dancing. Back in the day, I never thought about lyrics, as I was more focused on perfecting dancing steps. I was young and immature at that time.”

In 2025, Mamta Kulkarni announced her sanyas, taking the title of Mahamandaleshwar in the Kinnar Akhara.