Mammootty, Kareena Kapoor, Chiranjeevi celebrate 75th Independence Day: ‘Let’s strive to uphold values of secularism, democracy’

Indian superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar on Sunday marked India’s 75th Independence Day by sharing their wish for an inclusive and progressive country.

Mammootty said that people should honour the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters by pursuing excellence in their endeavours. “Happy 75th Independence Day to all! We owe every breath of our freedom to the struggles & sacrifices of our founding fathers. Let’s honor this invaluable gift they gave us by relentless excellence in what we do & greater glory to our motherland! #indiaIndependenceday,” he wrote.

On our 75th Independence Day, we remember our history and our nation’s innumerable struggles. With the fervent spirit of unity, let us always strive to uphold the values of secularism, democracy and equality.

While Mohanlal shared a picture of himself in the army uniform and wrote alongside, “Happy Independence Day #IndiaAt75 #स्वतंत्रतादिवस.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also wished his fans on Independence Day sharing a sketch of himself from his 1982 film Desh Premee. “स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा । सब स्वस्थ रहें , सुरक्षित रहें,” Bachchan wrote alongside.

Sidharth Malhotra, who played Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, wrote a moving post about the late Kargil war hero as he paid respect to him and other martyrs of the 1999 war, to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Sidharth wrote about the warmth with which Vikram Batra would write letters to his loved ones back home while he was amid a war. The actor said that these two diverse emotions are what constitute the spirit of every soldier. Alongside the post, Sidharth posted a picture of himself paying respect to an idol of Vikram Batra.

“Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi. This. The warmth and fondness with which he writes to his loved ones… while at war! That’s the extraordinary mettle a soldier is made of. When I read this letter… I could see Vikram in front of my eyes! Smiling, as he writes… with bombs dropping in the background. Like he found a quiet corner to take time out. But when he’ll go back to work, it’s lethal… he’s going to fight for his country… until his last breath. But there isn’t just one Vikram. In Kargil alone, we lost 527 Vikrams. They lived life – Yeh Dil Maange More! Let’s fill our hearts with pride as we remember every sainik today. JAI HIND. Happy 75th Independence Day,” the actor wrote.



Filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about the value of secularism and pluralism. “The flag and the three colours are more than just a symbol – it’s an embodiment of the spirit that we as Indians harbour and spread. It’s marked by the sacrifices that our brave heroes have made to defend it – defend us. On our 75th #IndependenceDay, may we celebrate and continue to protect the same. Jai hind,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Ajay Devgn posted a picture of himself with India’s National flag in the background. Sighting the Indian flag brings just one emotion to the fore– gratitude. Gratefulness to our Defence Forces, who keep it flying high no matter what,” Ajay wrote on his Instagram story.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted her wish for the country as it celebrates 75 years of freedom. “75 years young! From “हम होंगे कामयाब” to “सारे जहाँ से अच्छा” summarises my wish for my beautiful country and relentless citizens. #happyindependencedayindia,” she wrote.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to remind fellow citizens the values that the country stood for and said it was important for everyone to uphold them. “On our 75th Independence Day, we remember our history and our nation’s innumerable struggles. With the fervent spirit of unity, let us always strive to uphold the values of secularism, democracy and equality. Happy Independence Day to all. #IndependenceDay2021 #IndiaAt75,” he tweeted.

South India stars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal and K S Chithra also united to sing India’s National Anthem in a special video to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.