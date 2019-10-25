Here is a full list of winners from MAMI 2019

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Arts (MAMI) Festival 2019 closed in the city on Thursday, October 24.

On the occasion, actor Deepika Padukone, the Chairperson of MAMI, said, “First of all, I managed to learn a lot in the last couple of months, I was involved with MAMI. I was fortunate to see one film out of the 190 films screened at the festival. My takeaway from the experience was the audience, people were just passionate about cinema. Some related because they are aspiring directors, actors, but some of them just pure audience who are passionate about great movies. The festival was impeccably organised.”

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has directed films like Tamasha, Rockstar and Highway, judged films in the Short Films category at MAMI this year. Here, he spoke about India’s growing short film industry. He said, “I personally think it is very tough to make short films. It is difficult for me to keep it short. I congratulate everybody who can say something meaningful in a short film. I have tried that various times, and I have failed at it. It is a great platform to put out ideas and thoughts which do not find a place in the longer feature format.”

The eight-day long festival started on October 17 and screened over 190 films including over 50 debuts, 13 world premieres, spanning 53 countries and 49 diverse languages.

Over the last few years, the festival has established itself as a preferred platform for anything related to cinema in the country. It brings together cinematic experiences for film enthusiasts and serves as a discovery and launch platform for its filmmakers.

At the closing ceremony on Thursday, winners for this edition of the festival were felicitated with a trophy and some even received grants.

Here’s the full list of winners at MAMI 2019:

INDIA GOLD

Golden Gateway – Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!

Silver Gateway – Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose

Grand Jury Prize – Saurav Rai for Screenwriting (Nimtoh)

Special Jury Mention – Shardul Bhardwaj, Best Actor (Male) for Eeb Allay Ooo!

Special Jury Mention – Mohini Sharma, Best Actor (Female) for Aise Hi

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

Golden Gateway – Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s Honeyland

Silver Gateway – Rodd Rathjen’s Buoyancy

Grand Jury Prize – Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees

Special Jury Mention – Carlo Sironi’s Sole

Special Jury Mention – Amjad Abu Alala’s You Will Die at Twenty

DIMENSIONS MUMBAI

Golden Gateway – Akshay Sarjerao Danavale’s Batti

Silver Gateway Award – Shubham Sanap’s Attention

Special Jury Mention – Deeksha Mhaskar’s Unsaid

Special Jury Mention – Avishkar Bharadwaj’s Apna Apna Andaz

HALF TICKET

Golden Gateway (Age Category 5-12) – Guillaume Maidatchevsky’s Ailo’s Journey

Golden Gateway (Age Category 13-17) – Valerie Barnhart’s Girl in the Hallway

FILM CRITICS GUILD AWARD

Winner – Kislay’s Aise Hi

Special Jury Mention – Deepti Gupta’s Shut Up Sona

THE BEST YOUNG CRITIC

Winner – Sanchita Shetty

Special Mention – Siddhant Chawla

Special Mention – Sanjana Bhagwat

Young Critics’ Choice Award – Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!

Special Award for Discovering India in Association with Turkish Airlines – Danish Renzu’s The Illegal

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Award – Nikhil Rao’s Indian Circus

Manish Acharya Award for New Voices in Indian Cinema – Achal Mishra’s Gamak Ghar and Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose

Screen to Word MAMI-HarperCollins Imprint Grant – Mukesh Manjunath

As the annual film festival closed for the year, dates for MAMI festival 2020 were announced by the festival’s director Anupama Chopra. Next year the festival will start on November 5, and close on November 12.