Toggle Menu
MAMI 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone arriveshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/mami-2019-opening-ceremony-live-updates-6074571/

MAMI 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone arrives

MAMI is one of the most popular Indian film festivals that showcases the best of Indian and world cinema. The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star lasts from October 17-24.

 

deepika padukone mami
MAMI 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: The prestigious festival opens today in Mumbai.

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star begins on October 17 with a red carpet event. The opening ceremony is being held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir (Sheila Gopal Raheja Auditorium), Bandra West, Mumbai.

The red carpet will be attended by many stars including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Deepti Naval, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tillotama Shome, Tisca Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Manish Malhotra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, along with Festival Director, MAMI – Anupama Chopra and Artistic Director, MAMI – Smriti Kiran among others.

Also Read | Everything you need to know about MAMI 2019

The screenings will begin on October 18 and films will be showcased across eight venues in the city – PVR Icon – Infinity Mall, PVR ECX – City Mall, PVR Juhu, Le Reve Cinemas – Bandra, PVR Phoenix Marketcity – Kurla, Regal Cinema – Colaba, PVR Icon Phoenix – Lower Parel, Matterden Carnival Cinemas – Lower Parel.

MAMI is one of the most popular Indian film festivals that showcases the best of Indian and world cinema. Apart from film screenings, delegates can attend the sessions with film personalities where they discuss cinema.

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star closes on October 24.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates from the opening ceremony of MAMI 2019.

Deepti Naval is here

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who is set to receive the award for excellence in cinema tonight, has arrived for the film festival.

Deepika Padukone arrives for MAMI

Deepika Padukone has arrived for MAMI 2019.

Konkona, Kalki and others arrive at MAMI

Actors Konkona Sensharma, Tilotama Shome, Kalki Koechlin and filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan have arrived at the MAMI red carpet.

Deepika Padukone will soon arrive at MAMI 2019

Deepika Padukone shared this photo on her social media with the caption "Hello!💕#jiomamimumbaifilmfestival"

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Festival director Anupama Chopra arrives for MAMI 2019

(Photo: @MumbaiFilmFest/Twitter)

The opening ceremony is about to begin

Earlier, at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019, Alia Bhatt sat down for a conversation with Karan Johar. She spoke about the failure of Kalank and said, "Strangely, I was really okay the day it happened. I had seen the film a day before and I knew in my head what was going to happen. Though I didn’t think it will be going to be hit by a truck. Later on, when I thought about it, what really broke my heart was that I always in my head had this idea that if you work really hard, it’ll always pay-off. But it didn’t. That felt scary."

She added that it was Ranbir Kapoor who offered her valubale advice after Kalank's failure. "He said, you put in the hardwork, it doesn’t have to pay-off immediately. It’ll pay off in your life, someday. That’s what it means to be a hardworking actor or a person. Someday the goodness will come to you in another film. My job is to put in the hardwork. I believed in the film, it didn’t pan out the way we wanted to, I felt bad about it for a few days but I had to focus on my next." Alia shared.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android