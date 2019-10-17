MAMI 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone arrives

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star begins on October 17 with a red carpet event. The opening ceremony is being held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir (Sheila Gopal Raheja Auditorium), Bandra West, Mumbai.

The red carpet will be attended by many stars including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Deepti Naval, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tillotama Shome, Tisca Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Manish Malhotra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, along with Festival Director, MAMI – Anupama Chopra and Artistic Director, MAMI – Smriti Kiran among others.

The screenings will begin on October 18 and films will be showcased across eight venues in the city – PVR Icon – Infinity Mall, PVR ECX – City Mall, PVR Juhu, Le Reve Cinemas – Bandra, PVR Phoenix Marketcity – Kurla, Regal Cinema – Colaba, PVR Icon Phoenix – Lower Parel, Matterden Carnival Cinemas – Lower Parel.

MAMI is one of the most popular Indian film festivals that showcases the best of Indian and world cinema. Apart from film screenings, delegates can attend the sessions with film personalities where they discuss cinema.

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star closes on October 24.