MAMI 2019 Closing Ceremony LIVE UPDATES

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star concludes on October 24 with a red carpet event. The closing ceremony is being held at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai.

This year, the closing movie of the film festival is Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand ki Aankh. The film received a standing ovation after the screening. The Tushar Hiranandani directorial is set to release in theaters tomorrow.

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star began on October 17 with a lavish opening ceremony where Deepika Padukone addressed the audience as the Chairperson. Deepti Naval was honoured at the ceremony for her contribution towards cinema.

The red carpet of the opening ceremony was attended by Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan among many others.