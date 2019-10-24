MAMI 2019 Closing Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star began on October 17 with a lavish opening ceremony where Deepika Padukone addressed the audience as the Chairperson. The festival hosts it closing ceremony today.
The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star concludes on October 24 with a red carpet event. The closing ceremony is being held at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai.
This year, the closing movie of the film festival is Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand ki Aankh. The film received a standing ovation after the screening. The Tushar Hiranandani directorial is set to release in theaters tomorrow.
The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star began on October 17 with a lavish opening ceremony where Deepika Padukone addressed the audience as the Chairperson. Deepti Naval was honoured at the ceremony for her contribution towards cinema.
The red carpet of the opening ceremony was attended by Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan among many others.
Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at the red carpet
Vinay Pathak is at the red carpet
The stage is set
The stage is set for the closing ceremony of MAMI 2019.
Rana Daggubati has arrived for the closing ceremony
The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star started on October 17 and through the festival, many Indian and international films have gotten screened. Several panel discussions and masterclasses were also held through the course of the festival that attracted cinephiles.
Deepika Padukone, Chairperson of MAMI, said at the opening ceremony of the film festival, "Cinema has the power to make us less lonely. In the age of digital streaming and social media that is slowly but surely isolating us, Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and most importantly without fear. As an artiste, who truly believes in the power of cinema, I say we need this more than ever before."
She added, "Many of you are probably wondering why I am here and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older and wiser. Many others believe that I am too young, too mainstream, too tall and now look what I am wearing!' (referring to her gown). But I am here for two reasons - to learn and to give back to the community, which has given me so much."
Nushrat Bharucha arrives for the closing ceremony
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu share their MAMI experience
Rana Daggubati has arrived for the closing ceremony
