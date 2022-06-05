Mamata Banerjee confirms Shah Rukh Khan has Covid-19: ‘Spring back, get well’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished quick recovery for Shah Rukh Khan as reports suggested that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!” Shah Rukh and his representatives are yet to confirm the reports.

The news comes days after Shah Rukh announced his pan-India film Jawan, to be directed by Atlee. He also has Pathaan and Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty. “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come,” the actor had said in a statement.

See Mamata Banerjee’s tweet on SRK’s Covid-positive news:

Earlier, it was reported that Katrina Kaif has also tested positive and has completed her quarantine period. It was said that the actor had to reschedule the shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, after her test results came in.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been promoting his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also announced that he has contracted the disease for the second time. As Covid-19 cases increase in Mumbai, the BMC has told film studios not to organise parties.