Mallika Sherawat: What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago

Mallika Sherawat is set to be back on screen with RK/RKay. While promoting the film, the actor shared how a section of the industry always spoke about her body and glamour but never her acting. She also compared Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan with her film Murder, saying that she did similar work 15 years back.

Talking about the changes she is seeing in the film industry, the actor told Prabhat Khabar, “Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that. The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well.”

Sherawat added that she was mentally tortured by a section of the industry as they only spoke about her ‘bold image’. “Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dasavatharam, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome, but none talked about my acting.”

Mallika Sherawat is presently promoting her film RK/RKay, which will hit cinema halls on July 22. Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film also stars Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in pivotal roles.