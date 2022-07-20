scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Mallika Sherawat told Tesher to ‘get lost’ and not disturb her again after he called to get her onboard ‘Jalebi Baby’

Mallika Sherawat said that she thought she was being pranked when Tesher called to ask her to participate in the "Jalebi Baby" song.

July 20, 2022
Actor Mallika Sherawat confessed that she sent Tesher packing when he apparently called her to be a part of the song “Jalebi Baby,” which was inspired by the song “Jalebi Bai,” from the film Double Dhamaal. The original song featured Mallika.

In an appearance on Mashable India’s Bombay Journey series, the actor was asked about “Jalebi Baby”, which has gone on to become a worldwide hit. The music video, also featuring Jason Derulo, has amassed more than 235 million hits on YouTube, and has catapulted Tesher to global recognition.

Even Mallika wasn’t immune to its cultural relevance, and recalled how people would come up to her when she was in the US, referring to her as the “Jalebi baby.” She said, “I wasn’t even aware where it came from. Then my manager told me that this song is a hit.”

Asked if she really wasn’t aware of the song, she said, “No, I wasn’t aware of the song. They called me and asked me if I can do this song. Mujhe laga kaun faltu hai. And I told them, don’t call and disturb me and get lost. I cut the call then. I wasn’t even aware who was Tesher. How would I know? I get so many crank calls and I thought someone is pulling a prank on me.”

Mallika made her Bollywood debut with the film Khwahish in 2003. She has also appeared in films such as Murder and Welcome, as well as international productions such as The Myth and Hisss. She will next be seen in RK/RKay, which releases in theatres this Friday.

