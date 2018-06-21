Mallika Sherawat to star in the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife

Mallika Sherawat will be producing the Indian version of The Good Wife and play the lead role. Mallika Sherawat will be producing the Indian version of The Good Wife and play the lead role.

Mallika Sherawat, who was quite popular in the Indian film industry in the early 2000s, is all set to adapt the American show The Good Wife for the Indian audience. The multiple Emmy award-winning show was a legal drama that concluded after a seven season run in 2016.

Mallika will be producing and acting in the series. She will be seen playing the lead role of Alicia Florrick (originally played by Julianna Margulies). The rest of the cast of the show is yet to be finalised.

Mallika shared, “I’m really excited about bringing The Good Wife to India and thank CBS for putting their faith in me. I’m really excited about this opportunity. I love the show. It features a fierce and beautifully written female character with enough contradiction, emotional range and surprise. The show’s brilliant storyline & pioneering female role made me want to do it in India.”

The Good Wife was a popular show and after the conclusion of the series, it also led a spin-off series titled The Good Fight.

On the work front, Mallika was last seen in the Chinese film Time Raiders in 2016.

