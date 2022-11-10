Mallika Sherawat shares pictures with ‘no filters’ and ‘no botox’: ‘I enjoy being as natural…’

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat recently took to social media to share some beautiful pictures of herself. In the photos, the actor is dressed in a bright, colourful attire. She sports a red flower in her hair and is seen holding a yellow flower.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Mallika mentioned how she has used ‘no filters’ on the pictures. The caption of the photos read, “NO Botox, NO fillers! I enjoy being as natural as GOD made me :) #positiveaffirmations #healthymind #innerstrength #trustyourjourney #healthymindset #positivemind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

Many appreciated Mallika Sherawat’s ‘natural beauty’ as she shared her photos. One of her fans commented, “Pure goddess for a reason 😍❤️.” Another added, “Our natural beauty 😍.” A comment read, “Beautiful Mallika 😍.”

Mallika started her acting career with Murder post which she made headlines for her bold pictures. The actor recently mentioned that people only chose to see one side of her personality.

She told indianexpress.com, “There was a time when I felt really bullied and harassed by a certain section of the media because all they were focusing on was ‘she has a glamorous body, she looks good in a bikini.’ I read a lot, I do yoga, I am vegan, but nobody talked about that side of me.”

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in RK/RKay.