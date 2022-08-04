scorecardresearch
Mallika Sherawat says ‘A-lister heroes refused to work with her’: ‘I wouldn’t compromise’

Mallika Sherawat opened up about her past experiences in the Hindi film industry. She said she refuses to "bow down" as per hero's demands.

August 4, 2022 6:02:37 pm
Mallika Sherawat is currently seen in film RK/RKay.

Mallika Sherawat said top actors refused to work with her because she did not “compromise”. The Bollywood star, who is currently seen in film RK/RKay co-starring Rajat Kapoor, opened up about her struggles in Bollywood.

Getting candid about how Hindi film industry functions under the one-upmanship of male actors, Mallika told Bollywood Hungama.com, “Sit, stand, anything. If the hero calls you at 3am and says, ‘Come to my house’, you have to go, if you are in that circle and if you are doing that film. If you don’t go, then you are out of the film.”

Mallika added that she refused to “bow down” as per the hero’s demands. “It’s very simple — they like actresses who they can control and who will compromise with them. My personality isn’t that. I didn’t want to subject myself to someone’s whims and fancies.”

Mallika Sherawat had previously spoken about working with male co-stars in an interview to Mandira Bedi on The Love Laugh Live show. She said, “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me to say good morning to you and fawn over them. It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jat, we don’t fawn over anybody. I’ve had a few skirmishes. The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of Murder, that we had a misunderstanding or something. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part, I’m no less.”

