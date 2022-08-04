Mallika Sherawat says ‘A-lister heroes refused to work with her’: ‘I wouldn’t compromise’

August 4, 2022 6:02:37 pm
Mallika Sherawat said top actors refused to work with her because she did not “compromise”. The Bollywood star, who is currently seen in film RK/RKay co-starring Rajat Kapoor, opened up about her struggles in Bollywood.
Getting candid about how Hindi film industry functions under the one-upmanship of male actors, Mallika told Bollywood Hungama.com, “Sit, stand, anything. If the hero calls you at 3am and says, ‘Come to my house’, you have to go, if you are in that circle and if you are doing that film. If you don’t go, then you are out of the film.”
Mallika added that she refused to “bow down” as per the hero’s demands. “It’s very simple — they like actresses who they can control and who will compromise with them. My personality isn’t that. I didn’t want to subject myself to someone’s whims and fancies.”
Mallika Sherawat had previously spoken about working with male co-stars in an interview to Mandira Bedi on The Love Laugh Live show. She said, “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me to say good morning to you and fawn over them. It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jat, we don’t fawn over anybody. I’ve had a few skirmishes. The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of Murder, that we had a misunderstanding or something. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part, I’m no less.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expectedPremium
What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Latest News
Oppo working Find N Fold and Find N Flip foldable phones, states new leak
Mallika Sherawat says ‘A-lister heroes refused to work with her’: ‘I wouldn’t compromise’
Man’s performance of Breathless song leaves the internet breathless. Video goes viral
AAP does not discriminate based on caste, religion: Party MP at 2-day training camp in Gurgaon
Dulquer Salmaan at Sita Ramam event: ‘Prabhas’ Project K will change Indian cinema forever’
Watch: Jason Momoa surprises passengers as he turns into their flight attendant
Watch: A school of fish creates tornado-like structure underwater
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt are the Shah Rukh-Kajol of the current generation: ‘When they face the camera…’
Amazing Bomberman to Jetpack Joyride 2: All games coming to Apple Arcade soon
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle in Gujarat, Rajasthan
J&K: Drug peddler crushed under truck while running away from cops, aide held
LPU land row: Congress MLA writes to Punjab CM, demands vigilance inquiry