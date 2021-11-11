Mallika Sherawat says male actors wanted her to fawn over them, a producer wanted to heat rotis on her waist

Actors Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi created a deafening buzz in 2003 with their erotic thriller Murder. However the two were unable to sustain a friendship after the film, something that Mallika regrets. In her interview to Mandira Bedi on The Love Laugh Live show, Mallika opened up about her ‘childish’ fight with Emraan Hashmi.

When Mandira asked about the ‘silliest’ fights that Mallika has had with her co-stars, she said, “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me to say good morning to you and fawn over them. It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jat, we don’t fawn over anybody. I’ve had a few skirmishes. The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of Murder, that we had a misunderstanding or something. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part, I’m no less.”

While Mallika laughs about the fight now, she revealed that the two are not in touch anymore. “I lost touch with him and it’s really sad, because he was a wonderful co-star, because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy.”

The Murder actor had several other candid revelations to make in the interview, including the fact that she has a boyfriend, whose identity she does not wish to disclose. She also opened up about how she refused to shoot for a ‘hot’ song. A producer came to her with the idea for a song sequence, Mallika said. “In his warped thinking, he was like, ‘Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?” she asked.

“I put my foot down. I said, ‘No, we are not doing any such thing.’ But I thought it was very funny and original. It’s an original idea,” she added.

Mallika Sherawat was recently seen in the MX Player series Nakaab, which revolved around the high-profile death of a celebrity.