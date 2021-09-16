Mallika Sherawat lost out on films because ‘the hero casts his girlfriend’ in Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat said she lost out on films because she never dated any actor or filmmaker. The actor, who is currently seen in web series Nakaab, also revealed why she was not a part of Welcome Back, which released in 2015.

Mallika played the character of Ishika in Welcome, who helps Akshay Kumar’s Rajiv to get Majnu (Anil Kapoor) and Uday (Nana Patekar) quit being gangsters and embrace goodness. She traps both the men in her game of love, as the two remain ignorant that they are dating the same woman.

Also read | Here’s why Reema Lamba became Mallika Sherawat

Welcome released in 2007, while its sequel came out eight years later with some new cast members including Shruti Hassan, Ankita Shrivastav, Shiney Ahuja, Dimple Kapadia and others. Mallika wasn’t a part of it.

Pointing on the same, Mallika told Pinkvilla, “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun? (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now?).”

According to her, it’s a fact that filmmakers and actors cast their girlfriends. “I don’t have any boyfriend in Bollywood, I have never been with any actor, director or producer. With me like this is my work, if you think I am worthy of your project I would love to be a part of it. But if a director, or a producer or an actor – if they want to cast their girlfriends then it’s their choice,” Mallika said in the same interview.

Mallika Sherawat starrer Nakaab also features Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta. The show is streaming on MX Player.