Mallika Dua: There is something for everyone in Indoo Ki Jawani

Mallika Dua plays Kiara Advani's bestie in Indoo Ki Jawani. (Photo: PR Handout)

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is set to hit cinema halls this Friday. The coming-of-age comedy also features Mallika Dua in a pivotal role.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, actor-content creator spoke about the film, playing Indoo’s best friend Sonal and her prerequisites before taking up a role.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What is Mallika Dua doing in Indoo Ki Jawani?

I play Indoo’s best friend Sonal – a know it all who loves giving gyaan on everything, from life to love. Sonal feels she has it all figured out, and is this typical wing woman, agony aunt for Indoo. She also asks Indoo to download a dating app, which leads to all the fun and drama. She is somehow trying to always steer Indoo’s life in different directions.

Are you anything like that in real life?

I love giving advice to everyone but not with as much confidence as Sonal. Also, given my love life is a joke, I do keep giving gyaan to others (laughs).

Do you have your own love guru or agony aunt?

I never had a love guru, but since my sister is a therapist, I have the best go-to-person for any kind of advice. Other than that, I also reach out to my father, for all type of life advice.

Since you mentioned, Sonal gets Indoo to use a dating app, have you personally been on one? If yes, how was the experience?

Of course, I used to be on dating apps before people started recognising me. And I totally killed it there. It was so much fun, and I met some wonderful people, even dated one. I think it’s a democratic way to find the right person. Since both of you know why you are talking, it cuts out all unnecessary layers and small talk. I really liked that fact.

The trailer of the film starts on a fun note and suddenly becomes an Indo-Pak story. While it came as a shocker to the audience, when you first read the script, what was your reaction to it?

There are multiple storylines running in the film, and I don’t want to comment on just this one. What we want to tell through the film is never judge a book by its cover. So before you start making your own judgement, watch the film. A trailer can never give out everything. Honestly, there is something for everyone in the film. From romance, action, emotion, drama, sisterhood and some great music – it’s a wholesome entertainer.

How okay are you with being cast as the heroine’s good friend?

See if I am offered the heroine’s best friend, it should also have some meat, and not just be a sidekick. Even in this film, she is actually telling the heroine what to do. A lot depends on how the character is written. In recent times, we have seen some amazing characters in the OTT space, that were technically supporting roles. Also, the concept of leads is slowly fading away, and I think it’s a wonderful time to play good character roles. Even lead actors are actually craving for these parts. It would be a cheap guilty pleasure, but I would love to do a love story someday with a beautiful cute, hot guy (laughs). Obviously, after Indoo Ki Jawani, I wish to get better roles, where women are not there for the heck of it. They should be driving the film. I think things are changing.

Tell us about the experience of shooting for the film, given it’s such a young cast.

It was absolutely a very chilled shoot. It was a short schedule and not stressful, and we really enjoyed ourselves. Aditya and I used to hang out, even when we were not shooting. Most of my scenes were of course with Kiara, and she is a delight to work with. It was one of the happiest experiences of my life. The production also looked after us really well. Since we were shooting in Lucknow, we would shop and eat all kinds of good food.

What are the prerequisites before you take up a project?

Firstly, it has to be a significant part. I can’t be someone in the background. It has to be a memorable part. Then, I have to like the people who I would be working with, and resonate with their values. I would also like to convey or empower people in a fun way with my character. That just becomes the cherry on the cake. And lastly, it should pay well.

Indoo Ki Jawani is one of the first films to release in theatres after the lockdown was lifted. How do you feel about that?

I am just glad that life is resuming, and grateful that Indoo Ki Jawani is one of the first films to hit cinema halls. We are all now just praying for the vaccine. Honestly, dil se, we all want people to enjoy the film, whether they watch it on the big screen, laptop or even mobile. We just want everyone to have a good time.

What’s next for you?

You will see me pretty soon in an OTT project, but I can’t talk about it right now. I am also doing shows for Myntra and Flipkart. There’s another project that will come out in a few months. I will also be shooting for another one soon. All of them are majorly comedy projects, as in these times, we all need humour in life.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani will release on December 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd