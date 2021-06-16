Mallika Dua immerses ashes of ‘greatest love’ mother Padmavati Dua, says ‘I promise to be happy’

Comedian-actor Mallika Dua has bid a final goodbye to mother Padmavati Dua, who succumbed to Covid-19 on June 11 after a long battle. Mallika, who immersed her mother’s ashes on Wednesday, wrote an emotional post on Instagram in which she mentioned how her mother was her “first and greatest love.”

She promised to Padmavati, lovingly called Chinna, that she will live life like she did, which was full of “courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy.”

“Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It’s where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy. That’s how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama,” she wrote along with a picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

Many of her friends including Lisa Mishra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Amyra Dastur and others sent her messages of strength.

“Love you so much Mallika. I am so sorry for your loss. Please know there is an army of admirers, friends, family ready to support you through this. My heart aches for you but I have every faith you will get through this and carry on her legacy,” wrote Lisa. Shweta wrote that Mallika’s mother “is so proud” of her. Amyra mentioned, “She’ll live brightly through you and Bakul ♥️.” Raja Kumari, Tulsi Kumar, DJ Chetas and others also shared warm messages for Mallika.

Mallika’s latest post came three days after she posted a note thanking Padmavati Dua for choosing to be her mother. “I was born to god and she chose me to be her child. That’s how incredibly lucky I am. It aches way too much right now but my brave friends who hold similar grief tell me it gets better. Thank you ma for choosing to be my mother. You are my god. Thank you my ma,” her note read.

Padmavati Dua, a well-known radiologist and wife of journalist Vinod Dua, was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on May 14 after testing positive for the coronavirus.