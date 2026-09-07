Malini Sharma reveals why she quit films after Raaz; doesn’t rule out acting comeback

The curiosity around Malini Sharma has grown ever since it was revealed that the actress is now living a quiet life in the Sahyadri Hills, where she runs a farmstay. While it was known that she had found solace away from the spotlight—first working behind the camera and later building her brand, The Slow Local, which has taken several forms over the years—the Raaz actress has now revealed that she stepped away from the industry to focus on raising her children.

Malini became an overnight sensation after her debut in Raaz, and a similar phenomenon was witnessed recently when SCREEN revealed a glimpse into her life away from the limelight. Her Instagram following grew from 655 to more than 45,000, while her videos began garnering thousands of views. Her business number, too, was flooded with calls and messages, including booking enquiries for her farmstay.

‘Was busy taking care of my kids’

Malini Sharma has been interacting with several fans in the comments section of her latest video.

Responding to a fan who asked why she left films, Malini wrote, “Honestly, I didn’t disappear as it is made out to be. I worked behind the camera for a while then my children came into my life and I was busy taking care of them.”

When another fan urged her to return to the silver screen, she replied, “Let’s see, Kismet mein hoga toh.”

While Malini has not confirmed a comeback, her response also does not rule out the possibility of returning to acting.

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‘Wasn’t too keen to become an actress’

Under another comment, Malini explained that she had never aspired to become an actress.

“I never had the ambition to become an actor. Raaz just happened and I went with the flow. After the release, having the spotlight so bright on me, I was not sure about my plans. So I decided to slow down,” she wrote.

When Malini Sharma was most talked about face in Bollywood

Malini Sharma was one of the most recognisable faces of the early 2000s, gaining widespread popularity after her appearance on the television show C.A.T.S. and her role in Raaz. She was also known for featuring in music videos, including the popular song “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.”

Around this time, she was married to actor-model Priyanshu Chatterjee. The couple later divorced. Malini also dropped out of the film Encounter just two days before it was scheduled to go on floors, choosing instead to work behind the camera.

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She continued to maintain a low-profile life away from the industry. Under a previous post, Malini also spoke about her current family life, writing, “I am half Muslim as I am married to a Pathan.”

‘Born to Hindu, married a Muslim’

The actress also revealed that she does not follow any particular religion. When a fan asked her about her religious beliefs, Malini replied, “Why should my religion be anyone’s concern? I was born in a Hindu household, married a Muslim. But I don’t follow any particular religion. I celebrate all festivals because that is the fun part of religions, I have my own way to connect with God.”

People also noticed that the actress had unfollowed several accounts on Instagram following her recent viral moment.

Explaining her decision, Malini said, “I think I was following them accidentally, so just went about cleaning up.”