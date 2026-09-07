Malini Sharma reveals why she quit films after Raaz; doesn’t rule out acting comeback

Malini became an overnight sensation after her debut in Raaz, and a similar phenomenon was witnessed recently when SCREEN revealed a glimpse into her life away from the limelight. Her Instagram following grew from 655 to more than 45,000, while her videos began garnering thousands of views. Her business number, too, was flooded with calls and messages, including booking enquiries for her farmstay.
‘Was busy taking care of my kids’
Malini Sharma has been interacting with several fans in the comments section of her latest video.
Responding to a fan who asked why she left films, Malini wrote, “Honestly, I didn’t disappear as it is made out to be. I worked behind the camera for a while then my children came into my life and I was busy taking care of them.”
When another fan urged her to return to the silver screen, she replied, “Let’s see, Kismet mein hoga toh.”
While Malini has not confirmed a comeback, her response also does not rule out the possibility of returning to acting.
Under another comment, Malini explained that she had never aspired to become an actress.
“I never had the ambition to become an actor. Raaz just happened and I went with the flow. After the release, having the spotlight so bright on me, I was not sure about my plans. So I decided to slow down,” she wrote.
When Malini Sharma was most talked about face in Bollywood
Malini Sharma was one of the most recognisable faces of the early 2000s, gaining widespread popularity after her appearance on the television show C.A.T.S. and her role in Raaz. She was also known for featuring in music videos, including the popular song “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.”
Around this time, she was married to actor-model Priyanshu Chatterjee. The couple later divorced. Malini also dropped out of the film Encounter just two days before it was scheduled to go on floors, choosing instead to work behind the camera.
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She continued to maintain a low-profile life away from the industry. Under a previous post, Malini also spoke about her current family life, writing, “I am half Muslim as I am married to a Pathan.”
‘Born to Hindu, married a Muslim’
The actress also revealed that she does not follow any particular religion. When a fan asked her about her religious beliefs, Malini replied, “Why should my religion be anyone’s concern? I was born in a Hindu household, married a Muslim. But I don’t follow any particular religion. I celebrate all festivals because that is the fun part of religions, I have my own way to connect with God.”
People also noticed that the actress had unfollowed several accounts on Instagram following her recent viral moment.
Explaining her decision, Malini said, “I think I was following them accidentally, so just went about cleaning up.”
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
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