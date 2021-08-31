Malik director Mahesh Narayanan to make his Bollywood debut with Phantom Hospital

Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan is set to helm his first Hindi film titled Phantom Hospital. Billed as a medical thriller, the movie is said to revolve around a real-life scam in the country’s healthcare system. The film is bankrolled by Priti Shahani, who has previously produced critical and commercial hits such as Talvar, Raazi and Badhaai Ho.

Mahesh will collaborate with investigative journalist Josy Joseph for the movie, which he will co-write with Akash Mohimen of Rukh fame.

“I was instantly drawn to the story inspired by true incidents in the healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who has delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story,” said Mahesh Narayanan in a statement to the media.

The filmmakers are yet to reveal details of the remaining cast and crew.

Mahesh Narayanan has carved a formidable reputation in the south Indian film industry, delivering high-quality back-to-back films. His last directorial outing was Malik, a gangster drama, which released on Amazon Prime Video in July. The film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

Mahesh’s earlier films Take Off and CU Soon were also a huge hit with critics and the audience.

Mahesh Narayanan is also set to collaborate with Kamal Haasan. The Vishwaroopam star had earlier revealed that he’s writing a movie, which will be helmed by Mahesh.