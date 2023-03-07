Malayalam actor Anicka Vikhraman accuses ex-boyfriend of mental and physical assault, posts pictures of bruises

Malayalam actor Anicka Vikhraman has opened up about her horrific abusive relationship with former boyfriend. The actor took to Facebook and shared pictures of herself, badly bruised, injured, and with a black eye.

In a detailed post, Anicka narrated her ordeal and wrote how despite breaking up and overcoming her traumatic past, she is still receiving “threatening calls.” The actor said she has now recovered and has started shooting.

“Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I’ve been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex-boyfriend’s attack on me. I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past. I’ll start posting pics from this week. I have completely recovered now I have started doing shoots hope everything will be fine now onwards,” she added.

In another post, Anicka shared that she was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai, who she claimed abused her “mentally and physically for the past few years. ”

“Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried. I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time.

“First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him,” she added.

The actor claimed her former boyfriend continued to assault her, with police asking her to leave the “matter alone” as he he had bribed the cops. She said the man would also keep a tab on her WhatsApp messages.

“I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn’t even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge,” she added.

Anicka shared that she has lodged a police complaint, but the man is now “absconding” and is currently in New York. “I am posting this because of the threats I have been facing. I have been receiving calls and messages from people to whom he has been badmouthing about me and my family. I have completely recovered finally and I am back to work doing shoots. Wish me luck,” she concluded.