Monday, February 15, 2021
Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan promises it’ll be ‘game over’ for everyone else

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra. The first poster for the film was shared on Monday.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2021 11:35:41 am
yudhra filmYudhra marks Malavika Mohanan's Bollywood debut.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan announced their next film on Tuesday. The actors took to Instagram to share posters of their upcoming film titled Yudhra, which is all set for summer release next year.

Yudhra stars Siddhant in the titular role. The film marks Malavika’s Bollywood debut. Sharing his character poster on Instagram, Siddhant wrote, “Karne Sabka Game Over! aa raha hai #YUDHRA.”

Malavika called her and Siddhant’s character as “The yin and yang of #Yudhra.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Farhan Akhtar, who is producing the project under his production label Excel Entertainment, shared a video introducing the film Yudhra and its characters. The action-packed video shows Siddhant in a never-seen-before avatar.

The video has Siddhant as the angry young man while his co-star Malavika appears to be a damsel in distress. While the video reveals little, it gives you a sense of impending danger and promise of an exciting adventure. Yudhra, which marks Siddhant and Malavika’s first project together, will be directed by Ravi Udyawar.

On the work front, Siddhant is busy shooting for Phone Bhoot, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor, who recently celebrated two years of Gully Boy, will also be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s untitled project.

Malavika is fresh off of the success of Master, which had Vijay in the lead role. She is currently shooting for Dhanush’s next.

