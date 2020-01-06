Malang trailer: Do not mess with this version of Aditya Roy Kapur

Malang releases on February 7. Malang releases on February 7.

The trailer of Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, is out. The film presents Aditya in an action avatar which is a first for the actor.

Disha plays Aditya Roy Kapur’s love interest as the two ride around Goa enjoying adventure sports, watching fireworks and partying. The story then shifts to another gear as we learn about a murder. But who is dead and who killed who is not revealed in the trailer.

Elli AvrRam also appears in the film’s trailer. Towards the end, we are told that the film’s four lead characters are killers, but with different motives.

Watch the trailer of Malang here:

In the almost-three-minute trailer of Malang, we aren’t given many hints about the plot of the film. But from what we have seen so far, it looks like the kind of film that depends more on its visuals than its word.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman.

The film marks the second collaboration between actor Aditya Roy Kapur and director Mohit Suri after Aashiqui 2.

Malang is scheduled to release on February 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd