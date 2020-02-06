Music composer Mithoon: I do not tolerate corporate interference in my work

Mithoon has composed Malang song “Chal Ghar Chalein”. (Photo: Mithoon/Instagram) Mithoon has composed Malang song “Chal Ghar Chalein”. (Photo: Mithoon/Instagram)

Mithoon’s romantic ballad “Chal Ghar Chalein” from upcoming Mohit Suri directorial Malang, has garnered over 45 million views on YouTube. This is not the first time that the music composer-director duo has delivered soul-stirring music. The two have earlier bowled over the audience with songs like “Humdard” (Ek Villian), “Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein” (Zeher), “Tum Hi Ho” (Aashiqui 2) and more.

We got to chat with the music composer about his latest song “Chal Ghar Chalein”, his collaboration with Mohit Suri and if he believes in the idea of multi-composer albums and remixes of older melodies.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

“Chal Ghar Chalein” is a melancholic love song. With what thought did you compose it?

Mohit Suri believes in the sacrament of family and the institution of home. He feels no matter how much struggle life brings to us, what keeps us going is the love that we get from our family. That expectation and that hope of going back home and resting your head in the lap of your beloved is something that motivates you to work harder throughout the day. So, he wanted me to create a song which is an ode to this thought. That’s where we started this song.

How would you describe your collaboration with Mohit Suri?

The track record speaks for itself. Between him and me, both of us together have more than 2 million streams of music. It’s not about him or me. It is about the connect we have with each other and with the listeners. Most of the credit for it goes to him since he is such an honest person and is so organic in the way he works. He has never asked me for a hit song. Even after a song like “Tum Hi Ho” which did so well on the global scale, he was not obsessed with that template. With Mohit, it’s always about capturing emotion and touching some part of people’s heart which has never been touched before. I can work with so much freedom with him.

Mohit Suri, Mithoon and Arijit Singh. Mohit Suri, Mithoon and Arijit Singh.

Is there interference from the film’s director or producer while you compose a song? Is there pressure to deliver a hit?

I am all for feedback from the director because ultimately, it is his story that would be narrated on the screen. The motive has to be very clear. It should come from a very creative space. When a person says something out of genuine intent, I am more than happy to incorporate things and if it helps to make the song bigger, why not. But, I do not tolerate any corporate interference in my work.

There’s the trend of multiple composers for a Bollywood film these days. How do you coordinate to maintain uniformity in the film’s music?

I think that’s the director’s responsibility to get the tone of the soundtrack in place. I do not get into this. I have been doing shared contracts from the beginning of my career. Bas Ek Pal’s Tere Bin with Atif Aslam was a shared soundtrack. Aashiqui 2 was a shared soundtrack. Anwar’s Maula Mere Maula was a shared soundtrack. I am not opposed to the idea if the director knows how to stitch the sound of the film. As long as I have the freedom to do my songs the way I want to do, I am ok with it. Kabir Singh was also a shared album. My song “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum” topped Spotify last year. In fact, every song in that album, be it of any composer, did well, and all of them had emotional uniformity. The credit for it goes to the director.

Remixes are a huge craze, but you have maintained a distance from them. Is that a conscious decision?

I do not believe in the concept of remixes and in principle, I am strongly opposed to the idea. I feel the past has happened, and we should respect it, cherish it and learn from it. But, every generation has the responsibility of creating something new, and I feel India has a lot of talent. Even inside the fraternity, there are some talented composers who can create original music and that I think should be encouraged.

What was that song in your career when you thought you have finally arrived?

I don’t think I have arrived yet. That one song is yet to happen. I don’t want to get that feeling because it’s a very dangerous feeling for a creative person. I think we should always have that thirst that we haven’t done enough and we are yet to arrive. I think that’s what will keep me going. Laxmikant-Pyarelal worked for 45 years in this industry, and I have just completed 15 in 2020. I want to go on forever and want to stay away from all those feelings of being an achiever.

