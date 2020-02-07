Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Malang movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Malang movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2020 7:59:21 am
Malang Malang movie review live updates: Malang is releasing alongside Hacked and Shikara.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang is releasing today. The romantic action-thriller also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in significant parts. This is Mohit Suri’s 12th directorial. The last movie that he had helmed was 2017’s Half Girlfriend which starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Most of Malang’s shoot took place in the scenic locales of Goa. The film has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The screenplay of the film has been penned by Aniruddha Guha while the music has been composed by Mithoon and Ankit Tiwari among others.

Earlier, while talking to indianexpress.com, Mohit Suri had explained the basic premise of the plot.

“Malang is a story which happens over one night in Goa during Christmas eve. It’s the festive weekend where you have a lot of youngsters celebrating. This is intercut with a past story for each character and how they all met five years ago. The issue was that I couldn’t put more of the plot in the trailer as the film has a twist every 15-20 minutes. All the characters are ‘malang’ in their own way, and they have a different perception of why they kill people and why they are killers,” the director said.

    07:59 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    On the fence about watching Malang? Check out the trailer of Aditya's film

    07:43 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    'Kunal Kemmu is a surprise package'

    Milap Zaveri also tweeted, "The supporting cast of #Malang is superb! @kunalkemmu is a surprise package and rocks his meaty role with aplomb! In just one scene @Shaadrandhawa warms the heart! He is superb! Along with his #Aashiqui2 buddy Adi he rocks! @AmrutaOfficial is terrific! @ElliAvrRam is fab!"

    07:22 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    'Aditya is a revelation'

    Milap Zaveri shared on Twitter, "#Malang is @mohit11481 at his classic best!!! In a way it completes his trilogy of #Murder2 #Ekvillain Intense, dark, thrilling, musical and twist pe twist! Aditya is a revelation! Fully reborn! @DishPatani is magical n vulnerable on screen! @AnilKapoor is the HIGHLIGHT."

    07:08 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    'Malang is a fab fab movie'

    Pulkit Samrat posted on Twitter, "#Malang is a fab fab movie! An entertainer with a soul.. Shot fabulously.. performed amazing and direction is wow!! Congratulations team! @mohit11481 @luv_ranjan @itsBhushanKumar @gargankur @DishPatani @AmrutaOfficial @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu @aseem_arora @vikzss"

    However, all eyes are set on Disha Patani, who will be seen in a grey role for the first time on the big screen.

    Stating that she took inspiration from Angelina Jolie to portray her character in Malang, the actor told PTI, "It was a very exciting role, and within five minutes into narration I said yes to it. Very rarely girls get the opportunity to play grey characters, and when I got it, I grabbed it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie. Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world. She is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films)."

