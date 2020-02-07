Malang movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Malang movie review live updates: Malang is releasing alongside Hacked and Shikara. Malang movie review live updates: Malang is releasing alongside Hacked and Shikara.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang is releasing today. The romantic action-thriller also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in significant parts. This is Mohit Suri’s 12th directorial. The last movie that he had helmed was 2017’s Half Girlfriend which starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Most of Malang’s shoot took place in the scenic locales of Goa. The film has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The screenplay of the film has been penned by Aniruddha Guha while the music has been composed by Mithoon and Ankit Tiwari among others.

Earlier, while talking to indianexpress.com, Mohit Suri had explained the basic premise of the plot.

“Malang is a story which happens over one night in Goa during Christmas eve. It’s the festive weekend where you have a lot of youngsters celebrating. This is intercut with a past story for each character and how they all met five years ago. The issue was that I couldn’t put more of the plot in the trailer as the film has a twist every 15-20 minutes. All the characters are ‘malang’ in their own way, and they have a different perception of why they kill people and why they are killers,” the director said.