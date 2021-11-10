Malala Yousafzai announces wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif call her an ‘absolute vision’

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai announced her wedding to Asser Malik on Tuesday. Sharing photos of the ceremony on social media, she wrote, “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.” The Pakistani activist got married in Birmingham.

After Malala shared the news, actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated her and sent good wishes. Re-posting a picture of the newlyweds, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations @malala Wishing you so much joy and happiness…” The actor praised Malala’s wedding look, and added, “You are an absolute vision.”

Actors Katrina Kaif and Reese Witherspoon, as well as YouTuber Lilly Singh, also wished Malala on social media. “Congratulations on this wonderful moment!” Witherspoon commented on her Instagram post. “Congratulations,” wrote Katrina. Lilly added, “Congrats!!!!” with a bunch of heart emojis.

Alongside pictures of her wedding, Malala had written in her Instagram post, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Earlier this year, Malala told Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she was quoted as saying.