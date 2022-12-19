scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan says he is more biased towards aunt Amrita Arora, reveals the only thing common between him and his mom

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan revealed in the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika that he is more biased towards his aunt, Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan.
Malaika Arora was all smiles in the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika because of her son Arhaan Khan’s homecoming. The actor was seen beaming and welcomed Arhaan with a big hug. However, Arhaan was in the mood for some fun as he started taking subtle digs at his mom and also told her that he is more biased and comfortable with Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora. 

The mother-son duo were seen having a conversation when Malaika asked him, “How about devoting an entire day to your mother.” Arhaan quickly replied, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.” 

 

Arhaan then said that he has enough days and will spend time with everybody. Talking about Amrita, Arhaan said, “There is a tier-list. Ammu is like the second mom. But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu.” However, Arhaan said that he was kidding and Malaika said that it was his way of ‘irritating’ her. 

Arhaan also made fun of Malaika’s outfit resemblance to their table cloth and asked her why she is dressed like the table napkins. “You look like a prison inmate right now,” he said. Malaika was sporting a black and white striped crop top. 

Further in the episode, Malaika told Arhaan that he was very irritating as a child. Joyce Arora, Malaika’s mother, then interrupts Malaika and says that Arhaan grew up with her for the first five years because Malaika was busy with the shoots. Arhaan then said that the only thing he has in common with Malaika is that they both are first born. 

In their earlier interviews, both Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan have stated how important it is for them to show Arhaan what a stable life looks like. Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

