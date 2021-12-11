Malaika Arora welcomes son Arhaan at the airport with Arbaaz Khan, watch video

Updated: December 11, 2021 10:52:01 am
Malaika Arora is elated to have her son Arhaan back in Mumbai. She received him at the airport with former husband Arbaaz Khan on Friday. Several photos and videos of her with her son were shared on social media. Arhaan is studying abroad and has come home for his winter break.
In the videos, Malaika looks excited to have her son back home. She welcomes him with a warm hug. Arbaaz too gives a hug to Arhaan as he receives him at the airport.
Arhaan left for his higher studies in August this year. As her son embarked on a new journey, Malaika penned an emotional note for him on social media. “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already,” she wrote.
When indianexpress.com asked Malaika how is she dealing with her son not being around, she replied, “It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.”
Arhaan is Malaika’s son with Arbaaz Khan. The two had announced their separation in 2016 and eventually got divorced. On the work front, Malaika is currently seen judging the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 2.
