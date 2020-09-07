scorecardresearch
Monday, September 07, 2020
Malaika Arora tests positive for coronavirus

Malaika Arora is 'quarantined at home and following all the required protocols.'

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | September 7, 2020 12:04:09 pm
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora said she is asymptomatic. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram and Rishabh Kumar Photography)

Malaika Arora on Monday revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor added that she is asymptomatic and quarantined at home.

Malaika took to Instagram to share the news. Her note read, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

Read ~ Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Of late, Malaika Arora has been busy with the shooting of India’s Best Dancer, where she is one of the judges. It was recently reported that a few unit members of the dance reality show were tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the suspension of the shoot.

