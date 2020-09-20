Malaika Arora on coronavirus: Blessed to have overcome with minimum pain

Malaika Arora shares her Covid-19 experience on Instagram. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram and Rishabh Kumar Photography)

Malaika Arora on Sunday said that she has tested negative for coronavirus, and thanked doctors, family and fans for making her treatment swift and easy. Malaika had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. At the time she had shared she was asked to home quarantine. On Sunday, sharing a photo of herself from her home, Malaika wrote that she was finally out of her room and felt blessed that she suffered “minimum pain and discomfort” during her quarantine.

“‘Out and about’…M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care…,” she posted. Before testing positive for COVID-19, Malaika Arora had been busy with the shoot of India’s Best Dancer, where she is one of the judges. It was later reported that a few unit members of the dance reality show were tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the suspension of the shoot.

