Malaika Arora tells beau Arjun Kapoor she wants to grow old with him: ‘I know he’s my man’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, and for good reason. They do not much care about societal taboos or what self-appointed moral guardians have to say, which is refreshing. Their lovey-dovey pictures and videos are eagerly awaited by their fans.

Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan earlier. They parted ways in 2017.

Although they have been in a relationship for years, they made it official only in 2019 on Instagram, when she wished him on his 34th birthday with an adorable post. Today, the couple seems pretty comfortable making public appearances together.

In a recent interview, Malaika was asked by the Times of India as to whether she has thought about taking their bond to the next level.

She gave a nuanced answer that captures the complexity of real-world relationships. She said, “Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’… that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts.”

Malaika added although she and Arjun laugh about themselves, they are serious about it too. She said that she feels positive and secure with him. She said they love their life and romance together. “I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” she said.