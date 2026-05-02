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‘I’m not getting married, having kids’: Malaika Arora says son Arhaan asked her to ‘forget about grandkids’
Malaika Arora recently said that in love, there is no guarantee of permanence, and one has to constantly adapt.
Malaika Arora has long found her personal life under public scrutiny, often becoming the subject of widespread commentary. Despite this constant attention, she has remained steadfast, choosing not to alter her persona or be swayed by external opinions. Recently, she was once again asked about her views on relationships and life at this stage, to which she responded that her perspective continues to evolve.
‘Relationships are ever-changing’
In a conversation with Times Entertainment, she said, “I think relationships are ever-changing. And I’m not a cynic. I am somebody who is… I believe in all of it, but I also feel there’s no guarantee. I mean, we’ve grown up with the idea of forever and ever, walking into the sunset. We’ve all grown up with that idea because that’s the kind of movies we’ve watched and the books we’ve read. But I feel that’s not it. That’s not it.”
She further added, “I don’t think that too many things are constant. I think things are ever-changing. You kind of make your peace with things. You kind of adapt to situations.”
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‘My son said he won’t get married’
During the same interaction, she also spoke about her son, Arhaan Khan, highlighting how his outlook often differs from hers. She shared that he frequently offers her advice, sometimes leaving her both surprised and reflective. Recalling one such conversation, she said, “He told me, ‘Mom, I’m not gonna get married, no? So please forget the fact that you’re gonna have grandkids.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘Why would I want to bring kids into this world with the AQI at 500 and AQI at 1000? Why would I want to do that?’ He says, ‘It’s just not worth it.’ So we were just having this random conversation. He said that, and I was like, ‘Are you crazy?’ I was like, ‘No, you’ve got to experience all of it.”
Recently, Malaika also weighed in on self-love while speaking to Pinkvilla, saying, “I love myself. I will say that every day of my life, because I feel if I don’t say that to myself I am never going to be able to be better. I am never going to be able to do things the way I want to or enjoy life. I need to love myself first before I do anything else.”
Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan in 1998, after the two met during a coffee advertisement shoot. The couple divorced on 11 May 2017, and share a son, Arhaan. On the professional front, she was last seen making a special appearance in the song “Poison Baby” from the film Thamma.
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