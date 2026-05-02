‘I’m not getting married, having kids’: Malaika Arora says son Arhaan asked her to ‘forget about grandkids’

Malaika Arora has long found her personal life under public scrutiny, often becoming the subject of widespread commentary. Despite this constant attention, she has remained steadfast, choosing not to alter her persona or be swayed by external opinions. Recently, she was once again asked about her views on relationships and life at this stage, to which she responded that her perspective continues to evolve.

‘Relationships are ever-changing’

In a conversation with Times Entertainment, she said, “I think relationships are ever-changing. And I’m not a cynic. I am somebody who is… I believe in all of it, but I also feel there’s no guarantee. I mean, we’ve grown up with the idea of forever and ever, walking into the sunset. We’ve all grown up with that idea because that’s the kind of movies we’ve watched and the books we’ve read. But I feel that’s not it. That’s not it.”