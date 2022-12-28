scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Malaika Arora snaps at sister Amrita for misplacing her phone: ‘You always throw me under the bus, entire restaurant has seen…’

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora recently got into yet another tiff on the former's show, Moving in with Malaika.

malaika and amritaMalaika and Amrita Arora had recently featured together on the show Moving in with Malaika. (Photo: Malaika, Amrita/Instagram)
Malaika Arora‘s new reality show Moving in with Malaika has been making headlines ever since it premiered earlier this month. In a promo shared during the Tuesday episode, Malaika is seen getting into yet another tiff with her younger sister Amrita Arora. The two had earlier fought over Malaika’s stand-up routine where she had taken a few digs at Amrita.

In the episode, the two sisters are seen spending quality time by themselves in Goa. We even see Malaika dancing on the bar top in a Goa restaurant, with the staff, guests and her sibling cheering her on. However, things take a somber turn when Malaika and Amrita get out of the place only to realise that Malaika has lost her phone.

We then see Malaika snapping at Amrita over it. “My phone! Did you do something? Is this a prank?” she asks Amrita. Post Amrita informing her this was not a joke, the two enter the restaurant once again as Malaika searches for her phone; she also asks everyone to not take any videos of her.

Finally, after the phone is retrieved, Amrita Arora is heard saying, “You always throw me under the bus. The entire restaurant has seen what has happened!” To which Malaika responded, stating, “Nothing has happened, I just lost my s**t. I gave you my phone to click my pictures that is it. I did not touch my phone after that.” Amrita went on to add, “You lost it at me… I do not want any of this! You please go in the car. I have no interest in coming back.” As Malaika left the premises, Amrita went back inside the restaurant to place an order for a drink.

Moving in with Malaika is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:28 IST
