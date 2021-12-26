Malaika Arora defeats sister Amrita Arora in arm wrestling match at their Christmas party, watch video

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora’s photos and videos from their Christmas celebration are all over social media. The Arora sisters came together for an intimate lunch with family and friends. While we already saw a few inside photos from the party, one video showed them engaged in a competitive arm wrestling match.

The video was reposted by Malaika on Saturday. Malaika won the match and celebrated her victory.

Here is the arm wrestling video of the Arora sisters:

While Amrita came with her family, Malaika arrived with her son Arhaan and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The party was held at her mother’s residence in Mumbai. Malaika and Amrita also had some friends over for the celebrations.

Here are some more inside photos from Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s Christmas celebration:

Other celebrities also shared photos and videos from their Christmas celebrations. The newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared photos from their first Christmas as a married couple while others like Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra, and also the Kapoor family, among others were seen making merry on the festive occasion.