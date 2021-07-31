Malaika Arora shares photos from Supermodel of the Year 2 promotions, fans hail her as ‘beauty queen’

Malaika Arora will soon be seen judging the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Trust Bollywood actor Malaika Arora to ace any given look. She recently did a photoshoot and looked drop-dead gorgeous in every frame. She shared the sultry pictures on Instagram and left her fans in awe of her.

Malaika, who will be seen judging the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, recently did a photoshoot for its promotion. For the shoot, she donned a golden gown and opted to leave her hair open. Her stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Set FIRE to the R.A.I.N…”

The latest look of the actor-model left her fans impressed. While some called her a “beauty queen”, others found her “gorgeous”. Actor Richa Chadha was also awestruck by Malaika’s latest avatar as she dropped a heart emoji on her photo. A fan of the “Munni Badnaam Hui” star wrote, “This is stunning 😍😍”. Another comment read, “Love Love Love 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

A few days ago, Malaika had also shared the trailer of Supermodel of the Year season 2 where she introduced herself as, “Malaika Arora, mother and supermodel.” She will be co-judging the MTV show with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

Also see | Revisiting Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s romance in 12 photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

MTV India had also posted the promo featuring Malaika and captioned it, “It’s not going to be easy to impress this Diva! The queen of the ramp returns to MTV Supermodel of the Year Season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia)

Malaika often gives a sneak peek into her life through social media. She has a fan following of 13 million on Instagram. From posting about her personal life to motivating people to take up a healthy lifestyle, the diva does it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

On the work front, she was last seen judging the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer. She also replaced Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer 4 in a couple of episodes. The audience also got to see her cooking skills in Discovery Plus’ show, Star Vs Food.