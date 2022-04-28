Malaika Arora shares photo of scar from car accident

Actor-model Malaika Arora on Thursday shared a new photo of herself on social media. In the photo, we can see the scar she got in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway while she was returning from a fashion show in Pune..

In the photo posted on her Instagram story, Malaika is seen sitting in her car, and sipping green juice. The scar on her forehead is also quite visible. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Not without my green juice full of goodness n collagen.”

On April 2, Malaika Arora met with a road accident and sustained minor injuries. She was advised bed rest for a few days. In an interview, the actor shared that she still gets “flashes” of the fateful night.

“I get flashes that send shivers down my spine,” Malaika told Mid-Day while adding that eventually, she will get over the dreadful experience.

A couple of days after her accident, Malaika Arora had spoken about the incident on Instagram. “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable,” she said, adding that thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

Malaika added, “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that.”

Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer.