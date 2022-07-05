Malaika Arora shares a loved-up post for Arjun Kapoor: ‘This weather is so romantic…’

Malaika Arora on Tuesday took to social media to share an adorable post for her partner and actor Arjun Kapoor. In the video post, she also mentioned her love for Paris, writing, “This weather is so romantic …. #throwback to Banta hai….. I ❤️ paris @arjunkapoor.”

The said video featured Arjun where he was seen having a good time in the scenic locales of France. As soon as Malaika shared the video, a ton of compliments for the couple flooded the comments section. Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Waah, waah.” While Neelam Kothari dropped multiple heart emojis.

A lot of fans showered love on Malaika as well. One wrote, “Beautiful. Stay happy and stay strong, enjoy your life with best of health and happiness. I am waiting you will marry Arjun…(sic).” While another person mentioned, “Wow lovely.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Earlier, Arjun had told Film Companion that he was trying to give his partner and their relationship the dignity it deserved.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life because I feel you should respect your partner and there is a past there. I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly, and it’s not always very, very nice, because there are kids affected. So I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with, and I think my career should not get hinged upon the fact that my relationship is this. That’s my personal life. You have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship, because we have given it time. I’ve tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space and not letting it be in your face, and make it as authentic and real as possible, because it is that,” said Arjun.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.