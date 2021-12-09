Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her fun Maldives vacation with Arjun Kapoor, watch video

Malaika Arora cannot seem to get enough of her holiday in Maldives. Malaika on Wednesday shared an Instagram reel from her vacation in the island nation. The actor and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor recently returned from Maldives.

The short clip featured a few snaps from the time Malaika went cycling with Arjun to her relishing different cuisines in Maldives. The video was set to the music of Surfaces and Salem Ilese’s “Come With Me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The Instagram post was quickly liked by her partner Arjun Kapoor, who had previously shared glimpses of his stay in the Maldives with Malaika Arora. From exercising with his girlfriend to just laying low, Arjun apparently had a ball during his holiday. In fact, not only Malaika, Arjun also shared a reel from his stay in the Maldives.

The actor’s thoughtful post read, “The pandemic has decluttered a lot for me. Focussing on the things that are most important – work, life, love, travel – let’s prioritise our heart and not our head.” The video post was liked by many people, including Arjun’s friends and loved ones who posted comments on it. While Tiger Shroff simply shared a fire and heart emoji, sister Janhvi Kapoor expressed her love in the comments section.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Ek Villian Returns. He was last seen in Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.