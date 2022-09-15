Malaika Arora sends a gift to Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula, she breaks into happy dance. Watch

Malaika Arora, who is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, recently sent a special gift to his sister Anshula Kapoor. Anshula posted a photo of herself wearing a Disney print outfit which Malaika sent her. Along with the photo, Anshula expressed her happiness on receiving the ‘Disney goodies’ and also did some happy dance.

“Disney goodies always call for a happy dance. Thank you Malaika Arora. Loveee this,” Anshula captioned her post. Soon after she shared the video of herself, Malaika replied to her as she wrote, “Love the happy dance n the jumper on you.” She added a couple of heart emojis in the caption.

Not just Anshula, Malaika also sent the same sweatshirt to Arjun who shared a picture of it on Instagram. Farah Khan, Sophie Choudry, Neelam Kothari, and Arpita Mehta also received goodies from Malaika.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for almost three years now. They made their relationship official in 2019 and since then, they do not shy away from expressing love for each other on social media as well.

Recently, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Arjun revealed why he took baby steps in going public with Malaika. He said, “I think I’ve lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can’t just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be ‘What do you mean?’ If you ease people in, they’ll understand.”

A couple of months back, Arjun and Malaika took a vacation in Paris. Then, the two stars shared many photos and videos from their travels in Europe.