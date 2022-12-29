scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Malaika Arora says she might get married next, opens up about her New Year plans with Arjun Kapoor

On the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora discuss the possibilities of Malaika getting married again.

arjun kapoor, malaika aroraArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Malaika Arora, who finally let her guard down on the show Moving In With Malaika, has landed in trouble for taking multiple digs at her sister Amrita Arora. In the latest episode, Malaika flew down to Goa to surprise and sort things with Amrita. However, things go downhill when the sisters fight over their mother Joyce Arora’s ‘kangan’. Amid the argument, Malaika said that she would probably ‘get married again’ and added that she deserves the bangle. 

When the sister duo sat down at a café in Goa, Amrita looked at Malaika’s diamond bracelet and recalled their mom’s kangan. Malaika said, “I’d forgotten, you just jogged my memory.” Amrita said that Joyce had recently worn that bangle at a function and added that she has finally decided to give it to her favourite daughter–Amrita. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika, who was speechless, did not say anything as her face did the talking. Looking at Malaika, Amrita quickly said, “You want it? We can share it, but it’s coming to me.” Malaika replied and said, “You keep it. Thank you. You are her favorite daughter, Ammu.” 

Amrita said that she should not take things seriously and Malaika replied by saying, “Maybe sometimes I get a little touchy.” However, Malaika changed her stance and said, “Out of the two of us, if anybody was probably going to get married again it would be me. So I think I deserve the bangle, not you.” Malaika then called Amrita mom’s chamchi. 

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn step up to deliver spectacles as Bollywood goes big in 2023

Further, after the duo sorted their issues, Amrita asked, “What’s happening with Arjun and what are you doing on New Year?” Malaika replied, “Will go somewhere, will do something not quite decided on the whereabouts. I mean there is so much going on any which way. You have been seeing the kind of stress that I am under.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika have been dating for a few years now. Arjun also sent a virtual message for Malaika before her stand-up act and gave her a shout out. All the episodes of Moving In With Malaika are currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 14:05 IST
Next Story

Amid spectre of hung House, all eyes on BJP, Congress battle in Karnataka

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula
‘Good, bad, ugly’, Arjun Kapoor has always got sister Anshula’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close