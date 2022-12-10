Malaika Arora jokes about sister Amrita, says she is the prettier one but Amrita is funny and has a rich husband

Actor Malaika Arora turned stand-up comic in the fourth episode of her new show Moving In With Malaika. Apart from addressing her relationship with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Malaika also made her sister, actor Amrita Arora her punching bag and took several digs at her career and her marriage.

Malaika started by saying, “Welcome to my stand-up comedy extravaganza! People are obsessed with my age. Not because I am old. It is because I look like this while I am ageing. So jealous people.”

At the beginning of her stand-up show, Malaika introduced her mother Joyce and said that before doing stand-up she consulted her mother and asked for her advice. Malaika said, “My mother said ‘If we can sit through Amrita’s debut movie Kitne Door Kitne Paas, we can surely sit at your stand-up for 20 mins.’”

Malaika then shifted her focus towards Amrita and said, “My sister’s in the house! She’s the funny one. I’m the pretty one. She has a rich husband and I am doing standup.” She also addressed her divorce with Arbaaz and said, “Lets address the D word. Divorce! I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when the ‘F’ will all of you move on?”

While Arjun was not present during the show, he sent a heartfelt and encouraging message for Malaika and said, “This is already a battle you have won. The fact that you agreed to do this and you want to do this. And I know you and you are the funniest person around and that’s because you always laugh at all my jokes. I know you have been afraid about landing the lines, about learning them, about looking into people’s eyes, about not being so conscious about cracking a joke in public or on stage. But you got this.”

Moving In With Malaika is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.