Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Malaika Arora says she is not ruining Arjun Kapoor’s life by dating him: ‘Mard hai woh, he is a goddam grown up man’

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora said that she is not a 'cougar' for wanting to date a younger man.

Malaika Arora finally let her guard down on Moving In With Malaika’s fourth episode when she turned into a stand-up comic. The actor took a dig at everyone who targeted her for her walking style, divorce with Arbaaz Khan and relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

After taking several digs at her sister Amrita Arora and friend Anusha Dandekar, Malaika spoke about Arjun and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him. Malaika said, “And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? Just a PSA for everyone, I am not ruining his life.”

 

Malaika added, “It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokémon. He is a goddam grown up man. Mard hai who. We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair.”

While Arjun Kapoor could not attend Malaika Arora’s stand-up comedy show, he sent her a heartfelt message through a video. In the video, Arjun said that Malaika has always owned the stage and reminded her that people will first laugh at you and then laugh with you.

Arjun said, “This is already a battle you have won. The fact that you agreed to do this and you want to do this. And I know you and you are the funniest person around and that’s because you always laugh at all my jokes. I know you have been afraid about landing the lines, about learning them, about looking into people’s eyes, about not being so conscious about cracking a joke in public or on stage. But you got this.”

Moving In With Malaika is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:31:04 pm
