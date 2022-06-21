Malaika Arora says her ‘body went through a lot of shock’ post accident: ‘I knew yoga would make a great difference to my mental and physical state’

Malaika Arora on Tuesday spoke about returning to her yoga practice after a traumatic car accident in April. The actor said that she would often ask her doctor when she can get back to yoga as she knew that it would help her heal – mentally and physically.

“My body went through a lot of shock [post the accident] and needed time to recover,” Malaika told IndiaToday.in. She added that the “one thing I kept asking my doctor was when I could go back to my yoga practice”.

The actor revealed that after the car accident, she could not get back to yoga immediately. For a long time, she was sticking to the basics. However, she knew that once she will get back to yoga, it would make “a great difference to my mental and physical state”. Recalling the day she resumed her yoga practice, the actor said, “The day my trainer came home and did a class, I was in tears.”

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora also celebrated International Yoga Day. The actor shared a video with a caption that read, “For me, it’s another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart. Happy international day of yoga.”