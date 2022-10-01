scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Malaika Arora says Arjun Kapoor is her ‘biggest cheerleader’: ‘I can just be myself around him’

Malaika Arora said that Arjun Kapoor is her biggest cheerleader and also her best friend.

Malaika AroraActors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for several years now. (Photo: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor aren’t shy about expressing their love for each other and in a recent interview, Malaika said that the secret behind their love is their strong friendship. She added that Arjun is her biggest ‘cheerleader’.

In an interview with Masala magazine, Malaika spoke at length about her relationship. She said, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun.”

Also Read |Malaika Arora sends a gift to Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula, she breaks into happy dance. Watch

Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan and the two have a son Arhaan together. While she thinks that the institution of marriage is good, she doesn’t believe in rushing into it.

When asked about tying the knot with Arjun, she said, “I think the constitution of marriage is beautiful. At the same time, I don’t think you should rush into getting married because it is a social requirement or pressure. Do it for the right reasons. There are times when parents force you and people say that your ‘biological clock is ticking’. It is a beautiful institution if you are with the right person. When it comes to my marriage, I think I am not ready to answer it just yet.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:23:28 pm
Next Story

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh, the former Miss India runner-up with lots to prove

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement