Malaika Arora says Arjun Kapoor is her ‘biggest cheerleader’: ‘I can just be myself around him’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor aren’t shy about expressing their love for each other and in a recent interview, Malaika said that the secret behind their love is their strong friendship. She added that Arjun is her biggest ‘cheerleader’.

In an interview with Masala magazine, Malaika spoke at length about her relationship. She said, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun.”

Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan and the two have a son Arhaan together. While she thinks that the institution of marriage is good, she doesn’t believe in rushing into it.

When asked about tying the knot with Arjun, she said, “I think the constitution of marriage is beautiful. At the same time, I don’t think you should rush into getting married because it is a social requirement or pressure. Do it for the right reasons. There are times when parents force you and people say that your ‘biological clock is ticking’. It is a beautiful institution if you are with the right person. When it comes to my marriage, I think I am not ready to answer it just yet.”