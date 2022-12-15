Malaika Arora reveals when she gets ‘irritated’ with paparazzi: ‘Why are you focusing on…’

Malaika Arora often finds herself at the receiving end of trolls on social media. She is often made fun of for her walking style whenever her videos from outside the gym or her yoga class are shared on the social media accounts of paparazzi. While Malaika gave it back to trolls in a stand-up comedy performance in one of the episodes of Moving In With Malaika, she has now revealed how it upsets her when paparazzi click pictures which are uncalled for.

Speaking with comedian Bharti Singh in the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl of Bollywood said, “I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

An exasperated Malaika added, “Why are you focusing on my a*, my t*s. I am very proud of my body. But then they say, ‘if you don’t want to show, then wear clothes which cover everything.’ Why? I want to wear such clothes, what is your problem? I will dress the way I want.”

She further said that she gets annoyed because she too is ‘answerable’ to her family.

During the episode, Malaika Arora also talked about body positivity with Bharti Singh, who in turn shared how she is often made fun of for her body weight.

Moving in With Malaika streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.