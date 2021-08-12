Malaika Arora reveals she wants a daughter: ‘Discussed adopting a child with my son Arhaan’

Malaika Arora had revealed that she wanted a daughter during her stint as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 a while ago. After watching contestant Florina Gogoi perform, Malaika Arora made this particular revelation. Recently, when asked about this statement, Malaika said that while she cherishes her son Arhaan, she misses having a girl child.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Malaika said, “For any mother, it’s so beautifully overwhelming to be around kids. Florina tugged at my heartstrings. Her performance and the way she is struck a chord with me deep down. I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter,” she said. Arhaan is Malaika Arora’s son from her marriage with Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz separated in 2016.

The actor added, “That’s a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs. The way Florina danced, it just made me so emotional that day; I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with.”

As many of her colleagues have opted for surrogacy and adoption, would she consider the same? Malaika Arora answered that she has discussed the possibility with her son, Arhaan, but there are no plans as yet. She told TOI, “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives,” shared Malaika, adding, “I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans.”