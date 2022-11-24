scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora reveals Shah Rukh Khan was worried she ‘might fly off the train’ during Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘He insisted I should be harnessed’

Malaika Arora shared that all the dancers on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' were harnessed, except for her and Shah Rukh Khan.

chaiyya chaiyya shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in a still from Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora danced on top of a train for the Dil Se song “Chaiyya Chaiyya” over 24 years ago. The song is still considered one of the most iconic dance numbers in Hindi film history. In a recent chat, Malaika revealed that everyone who was dancing on the train was harnessed except for her and SRK. And Shah Rukh was quite worried for her as she performed in the song and feared that she “might fly off the train.”

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, while promoting her upcoming reality show Moving in with Malaika, Malaika recalled that they were the only two people who were not harnessed but then Shah Rukh insisted that Malaika should be harnessed. “He insisted I should be (harnessed) because he was worried that I might fly off the train.” She then explained that it wouldn’t have been possible to dance with a harness on one part of her body so they decided against it. “It’s difficult to dance, imagine one part of you being harnessed and tied,” the actor-model said.

In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, choreographer Farah Khan recalled how they shot “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. “I was asked about the safety precautions. I used to say that I’d take extra dancers with me in case some of them fell off (laughs)! Luckily, there were no mishaps while shooting the song. We had no clue. We didn’t get the train beforehand to rehearse. We just climbed on it and we were like ‘chalo, start shooting’,” she said. Farah recalled that Shah Rukh also wanted to climb on the train’s chimney and they had to pull him down. “He wanted to climb on the top of the train’s chimney also. We had to pull him down,” the choreographer-filmmaker said.

“Chaiyya Chaiyya” was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. Gulzar penned the lyrics of the song.

close